Home of the Innocents opens children's dental clinic

The Chill Indiana bag promises to cool your beer in 15 minutes and keep it cold for hours
America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far is an innovative, family-friendly exhibit which features cultural expressions of Muslim communities around the world.
The call of the crash on Greenbelt Highway at Greenwood Road came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.
The Open Arms Children's Health Dental Clinic opened at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 100 block of East Market Street. The clinic will help children served by Home of the Innocents.
Crews were inside the future elementary school on Friday, putting in doors and the flooring at the new Green Valley Elementary. The new school is bigger in size with a bigger focus on safety.
