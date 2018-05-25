Home of the Innocents opens children's dental clinic

The Open Arms Dental Clinic will help children served by Home of the Innocents. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Helping children in our community is one of the goals of the Home of the Innocents, and on Friday, helping kids' dental health got a lot easier.

The Open Arms Children's Health Dental Clinic opened at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning in the 100 block of East Market Street.

The event featured a floss cutting instead of ribbon cutting. Those involved say this partnership is a great opportunity to help children lead healthy lives.

“At the Open Arms Dental Clinic, we reach children who have medical complexities that make a visit to the dentist a challenge, children of refugee families, those in the foster care system, and others who, before our clinic opened in 2010, did not have access to a dentist," Home of the Innocents President and CEO Paul Robinson explained.

The clinic is sponsored by Delta Dental of Kentucky and makes dental health a top priority for all the children that Home of the Innocents serves, representatives from both organizations said.

“The clinic expansion will allow us to provide oral health services to some of Louisville's most vulnerable children year after year," Delta Dental of Kentucky CEO Jude Thompson said. "We couldn't be more thankful to work alongside such a purposeful organization to benefit the well-being of children and families in our community.”

