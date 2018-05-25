New Ali Center exhibit transports visitors to Zanzibar

The temporary exhibit will be the Muhammad Ali Center's largest and longest-running. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Muhammad Ali Center opened its largest temporary exhibit to date on Friday, America to Zanzibar: Muslim Cultures Near and Far.

The innovative, family-friendly exhibit is hands-on. It features specially designed programming to showcase cultural expressions of Muslim communities around e world. Areas of focus include art, travel, trade, design, architecture and more.

An area titled "American Home" within the exhibit displays Muhammad Ali's own artifacts from the Center's collection, which have never before been seen by the public.

"This exhibit is really important because I think it's going to open people's eyes to Muslim cultures, their traditions and the things that are important to them. And I think it may help people reflect on what's important to them and what's important in their own lives and find out we have a lot in common. And there's also lots to celebrate with Muslim cultures," Muhammad Ali Center Manager of Collections Casey Harden said.

Also unveiled on Friday: A new "Augmented Reality Wall", which uses native apps on Android and Phones to provide visitors with a virtual video display of Muhammad Ali's life. It is the only known immersive augmented reality museum experience in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Muhammad Ali Center said in a statement.

The exhibit runs through December 30th and will be the largest and longest running exhibit at the Ali Center, the MAC said.

The Center recently reopened its main lobby and retail store, which had been under renovation since January 2018.

