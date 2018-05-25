'Turn yourself in or we're going to find you': Community demands justice for hit and run victim

The fundraiser to collect money for Laraya's funeral was held at Cole's Place. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Laraya Hill was just 12-years-old when she was struck by a car and killed. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - She was just 12 years old, so close to being a teenager.

Laraya Hill brought her family joy and filled them with hope for her future. But Friday night, a fundraiser was organized to collect money for her funeral.

Hill was struck by a car while walking on Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw park Monday night. The driver drove off and by the time someone found Laraya, doctors were unable to save her.

>>> PREVIOUS STORY: Family identifies 12-year-old girl killed in Chickasaw Park hit and run

“We will not let this die,” fundraiser organizer Neal Robertson said. “We'll be on social media, we'll be on the news, where ever we need to be, to make these people understand you either turn yourself in or we're going to find you.”

Already burdened by grief, the pain of how Laraya was abandoned left the family to also suffer through astonishment and anger.

“Oh my gosh,” Laraya’s grandmother Patricia Hollins said. “It is unbelievable someone could leave a child in the street like that.”

Instead of celebrating the beginning of a holiday weekend, patrons at Cole's Place contributed funds to mark the end of a young life.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Motorcyclist killed following collision with semi on Greenbelt Highway

+ Police: Gas leak created to cover cash theft

+ WAVE Country woman recounts near-deadly tick bite

Owner John Cole said the west end club has hosted scores of events in the wake a family tragedy over the years. He said this one was particularly hard to accept.

“I see so much,” Cole said. “But I think out of all the things I've seen or done, this is probably the top, the worst I've ever seen. It's a kid, it's a baby. And then you just go off and leave her.”

With no reports of witnesses, suspects or leads in the case, organizers of the fundraiser for Laraya’s funeral said efforts may next turn to raising funds for a reward.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.