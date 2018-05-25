Community remembers Jason Ellis as murder case remains unsolved

This was the third year for the procession that honors fallen officer Jason Ellis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Five years after Officer Jason Ellis was gunned down, his murder remains a mystery. As time passes his children grow older and his K-9 partner Figo passed away. But his family does not want anyone to forget the fallen officer.

It was the third year of the annual procession that begins at the Bardstown Police Department. The route followed Ellis' last ride home from work.

The crowd traveled onto the Bluegrass Parkway to exit ramp 34 the site of the murder. The caravan continued to the cemetery were Ellis was laid to rest.

A prayer was said and dozens lit candles in honor of the officer.

Ellis' mother-in-law wondered why no one has given up information.

"What does that say?” Kris Phillips asked. “It says a lot. When the reward gets bigger and bigger and bigger hopefully that will tempt the right person. I don't think the case has progressed."

Police have not solved the case.The public can submit tips by contacting the KSP Elizabethtown Post at (270) 766-5078 or the toll-free KSP tip line at (800) 222-5555.

