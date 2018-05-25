Heine Brothers' closing one location on Bardstown Road, opening another

The new Heine Brothers' location is located in front of Mid City Mall. (Source: Heine Brothers')

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Heine Brothers Coffee has announced it’s closing the location at Bardstown Road and Longest Avenue – but it’s moving just down the street.

The location will close at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the coffee company.

The new Heine Brothers' location will open the following day in the former Dunkin Donuts building in front of Mid City Mall. Heine Brothers' said the new location at 1250 Bardstown Road gives customers what they’ve been asking for – a larger space.

“We completely transformed the new location to make it blend in better with the unique feel of Bardstown Road,” Heine Brothers’ President Mike Mays said in a release. “We ended up expanding the café even more than originally planned and we’re thrilled with it.”

Heine Brothers’ has also hired six new baristas to staff the larger café. The new location will also include a drive-thru.

There are 15 Heine Brothers’ locations around WAVE Country, the most recent being inside the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.

Pending final inspections, the new location will open for regular business hours on Friday June 1 at 6 a.m., according to Heine Brothers’.

