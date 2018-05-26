Caring hands tend to fallen at New Albany National Cemetery

BY BROOKE MCAFEE

News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - As he passes through the neat rows of white headstones at the New Albany National Cemetery, Daniel Ferguson often finds meaningful objects connected to the people laid to rest there. He has seen footballs, University of Kentucky hats and military coins decorating the markers.

He finds the handwritten letters from children to be particularly poignant.

"Those are the hardest ones to process and to deal with," he said.

Ferguson is the assistant director of the Kentucky National Cemetery Complex. One of his responsibilities is to maintain the cemetery grounds at the New Albany cemetery, which is the burial place of veterans and their families.

Recently, Ferguson has been preparing the cemetery for Memorial Day events. Today, the Boy Scouts will place American flags on the grave stones. On Monday, the American Legion (Bonnie Sloan Post No. 28) will present a Memorial Day service at the cemetery.

The cemetery, located on Ekin Avenue, has a long legacy of honoring veterans and service members killed in action. It is one of the 14 original national cemeteries created in 1862 for the burial of Union soldiers in the Civil War, and it is one of 135 existing today. It is also the final resting place for veterans ranging from the Spanish-American War to the Iraq War. There are more than 5,000 people buried in the 5.5-acre cemetery.

"It’s just a great tribute to the service and the sacrifice of the people who have served the country, especially as we approach Memorial Day and honor the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice," Ferguson said. "I think it means a lot to the families."

The New Albany National Cemetery has specific policies on what can decorate the grounds. Natural cut flowers may be placed on graves at any time. Despite their significance, objects like coins and letters have to be removed for maintenance purposes. They are placed into holding for about 30 days, and if they are not claimed, the staff must dispose of them.

Ferguson said he always wants his reverence for the veterans and their loved ones to show through in everything he does at the cemetery, whether he is performing a burial or cleaning a headstone.

“We have a floral policy, but when we see a plastic flower set out outside of the time for artificial flowers, and we notice it’s a birthday or a death date, you have to just leave it in place,” he said. “You have to just leave it there for a few days until the next mowing cycle and then maybe remove it. You just always have to be cognizant of the people who are coming to visit.”

The National Cemetery Administration has other ways of preserving veterans’ stories after their deaths. Their Veterans Legacy Program partners with universities and other organizations to educate people about the lives of veterans buried in national cemeteries across the country.

According to Ferguson, the administration is also starting to roll out a digital legacy program that permanently captures items like handwritten letters or precious objects that might be left at a grave site. It is a form of digital memorialization that provides a history of the veterans’ lives, he said. He expects to see national cemeteries, including New Albany’s, start using the program in the next few years.

Ferguson’s job is personal. He has friends and family who are buried in national cemeteries, including his son-in-law, who committed suicide after returning from multiple tours in Iraq.

Before working in national cemeteries, Ferguson fixed artillery for the U.S. Army for 14 years. He said it motivates him to know that he is still serving his "brothers and sisters" in the military, just in a different way.

"Even though I don’t wear the uniform anymore, I wear a different uniform," he said. "It’s still very near and dear to my heart to be here."

In fact, everyone who works for the New Albany National Cemetery is a veteran.

Jason Westbrook, who is a veteran of the Afghanistan War and a Purple Heart recipient, works as a caretaker in the cemetery. His employment is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Compensated Work Therapy, which is a vocational rehabilitation program for veterans dealing with physical injuries or mental illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder. He attends therapy in addition to working at the cemetery.

He served in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division as a cavalry scout from 2005 to 2009. His deployment to Afghanistan was rough, he said, and many service members he fought with died in both enemy fire and accidents. He lost a good friend to an accidental helicopter crash.

Westbrook left the Army after an injury, albeit reluctantly. However, he immediately fell in love with his duties at the cemetery, where he has been working for almost a year.

"I figure, if I can’t be in active duty and take care of the men and women to my left and right that way, at least I can take care of them this way, in their final resting spots,” he said. “I’m still taking care of veterans, in a way."

Westbrook said he is moved most by the military ceremonies at the cemetery, particularly the salutes performed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He also appreciates seeing what people leave at the grave stones.

He often sees people place military coins on top of the markers.

"Each coin has a different representation, but it’s nice to know that even if the person has been dead since the ’40s or ’50s, people that they served with still come out and visit their grave site and leave coins and other stuff," Westbrook said.

There are other ways that people express their love. Recently, Westbrook saw a woman kiss a veteran’s grave marker, leaving behind a lipstick stain on the white stone.

"It’s still there," he said. "We didn’t wash it off."