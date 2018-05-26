2 killed, 1 injured in Marion County crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two Marion County residents were killed and another injured when a truck crashed into a tree on Friday.

The incident occurred at East Lovers Lane and Campbellsville Highway US 68 in Lebanon on Friday at 11:19 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified one of the victims as Shelby Goode, 21. Goode died early Saturday morning. Her cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

KSP said David Lawson was driving east when he lost control of his Ford F250, left the road and crashed into a tree. Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene. Goode was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where she died, KSP confirmed.

Another passenger, Jeremiah Moore, was taken to Springview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KSP confirmed that none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

