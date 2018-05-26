Froome effectively seals Giro title in penultimate stage - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Froome effectively seals Giro title in penultimate stage

(Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Britain's Chris Froome, the new overall leader of the race, signs autographs at the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018. (Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Britain's Chris Froome, the new overall leader of the race, signs autographs at the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.
(Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Britain's Chris Froome, in the pink jersey of the overall leader, makes his way to the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018. (Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Britain's Chris Froome, in the pink jersey of the overall leader, makes his way to the start of the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.
(Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin pedals during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018. (Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin pedals during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.
(Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). The pack pedals during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018. (Daniel dal Zennaro/ANSA via AP). The pack pedals during the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Susa to Cervinia, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018.

CERVINIA, Italy (AP) - Chris Froome effectively sealed victory in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday by holding his only remaining challenger in check up the final climb of the three-week race.

The four-time Tour de France champion takes a 40-second lead over Tom Dumoulin into Sunday's mostly ceremonial finish in Rome and is poised to win his third consecutive Grand Tour, matching the achievements of cycling greats Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault.

Dumoulin attacked Froome multiple times on the finishing climb of the 214-kilometer (133-mile) leg from Susa to Cervinia but in five attempts wasn't able to gain any ground. After Dumoulin's fifth attack, Froome responded with an acceleration of his own and dropped Dumoulin briefly.

Spanish rider Mikel Nieve of the Mitchelton-Scott team won the stage with a long, solo breakaway to celebrate his 34th birthday.

The concluding stage is a flat 115-kilometer (71-mile) leg of 10 laps around a circuit through the center of Rome.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

    No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:33:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 14:35:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...
    Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.More >>
    Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.More >>

  • Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 14:33:44 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 14:33:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...
    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly