The Latest: Rep: "Hero teacher" released from hospital

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). An Indiana State Police helicopter lifts off after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school ...

(Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Scene near Noblesville High School on Friday, May 25, 208, after shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at th...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Empty school buses leave after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another stu...

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

An Indiana congresswoman says a teacher who stopped a school shooting has been released from a hospital.

U.S. Rep Susan Brooks says she met Saturday with Jason Seaman at the Noblesville, Indiana, school where the shooting occurred Friday. She says Seaman is a "hero teacher" who stopped the violence.

Seaman and a student were shot by another student at Noblesville West Middle School. Ella Whistler's family says she's in critical but stable condition.

Seaman is credited with knocking a gun away and tackling the shooter.

___

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the suburban Indianapolis science teacher who stopped a shooting inside his classroom.

Trump sent a tweet Saturday saying: "Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!"

One of Seaman's seventh-grade students at Noblesville West Middle School says another student entered the classroom with a gun and started shooting Friday morning. He says his 29-year-old teacher immediately ran at the student, "swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground."

Seaman was shot but is in good condition at a local hospital. A student, Ella Whistler, was also shot. Her family says she's hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

___

10:35 a.m.

The family of a student shot during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Ella Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis.

The family released a statement late Friday night saying Elle is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. They say she remains in critical condition but is stable.

Her family says they're still processing what happened and why. They're also thanking first responders, police and medical staff.

Police say 29-year-old science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the shooter and is being credited with preventing more injuries. Seaman was also shot but is in good condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

The suspected shooter is a student. He's in police custody.

___

12:05 a.m.

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said Friday that the girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Barnes also identifies the teacher as 29-year-old Jason Seaman, who's also hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police earlier said a Noblesville West Middle School student armed with two handguns opened fire inside a classroom. Another student told ABC News that Seaman "immediately" ran toward the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

The suspect was arrested. Barnes says he didn't suffer any "apparent injuries."

