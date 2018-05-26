River Ridge Development Authority to donate 105 acres for new Jeffersonville park

BY APRILE RICKERT

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - A gift of more than 100 acres from the River Ridge Development Authority on Monday will allow creation of a new park on the northeast edge of Jeffersonville, possibly within the next year and a half.

But at the same board of directors meeting, the city was denied a request for financial assistance for fire protection staff, which Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said is increasingly necessary in that area due to the business park's growth.

At the start of the meeting, board president Mark Robinson congratulated executive director Jerry Acy on his 10-year anniversary with River Ridge this month, highlighting some of his contributions.

In 2007, River Ridge had a total economic impact to the community of $255 million, he said. In 2017, that impact reached $1.9 billion. The park provided 250 jobs in 2007; 8,000 in 2017. By the end of the year, that's expected to grow to 9,500.

Moore brought up these numbers as he addressed members of the board and others in attendance about the two requests, noting that he'd previously spoken to them individually and as a group about both topics.

“Any company, any family looking to relocate, two of the things that come to the top of the list are public safety and quality of life,” he said.

Chapel Lake Park, a total planned space of 114 acres that includes land currently reserved for wastewater treatment, will be a great amenity to residents and visitors, he said.

“[It will be] very family-friendly, very inviting for not only the 1,600 households that will live within the location, but for all River Ridge employees to be able to utilize this ... for lunch breaks, for community picnics.”

The park will feature a playground, hiking trails, a lake, restrooms, shelter areas and plenty of green space. It will be more than double in size of the city's largest park, 45-acre Vissing Park.

The board approved the land gift — parcels that aren't suited for industry — to the city after a favorable recommendation from Acy. The land is valued at $1.4 million.

But members failed to reach an agreement on granting the city $1 million a year over the next five years to increase fire services. Currently, only one fire station serves all of River Ridge and the surrounding area. Moore previously told the News and Tribune that since 2014, the need has tripled in that part of the city, and to increase service would cost an estimated $2.3 million.

River Ridge previously has committed to donating a strategically-located parcel of land – 6.8 acres valued at more than $500,000 – for a future Jeffersonville fire station, but money currently is not available to fund additional firefighters' salaries and benefits, board members said. And because River Ridge is part of a Tax Increment Financing district, it doesn't contribute property taxes to the city, which could be used to fund additional firefighters.

“Jeffersonville cannot adequately provide fire service to River Ridge,” Moore said. “That is a big, bold statement and honestly, I'd be lying to you if I said we could.

“With you all growing as rapidly as you have, I've got one firehouse out here. I've got the remainder of the city that is occupied by four firehouses. You've got a basic need that we cannot provide anymore.”

A resolution to fund the fire services was motioned by board member Ned Pfau, but it failed to garner a second. Since the mayor had requested a yes/no vote, board president Robinson made a second only to allow the vote to happen. It failed 4-1 with Pfau the only member in favor.

Board treasurer Phil McCauley said that River Ridge doesn't have the funds to do that at this time.

“We fully understand and appreciate the need for public safety,” he told Moore. “But the simple fact is we really don't have $1 million to give. We probably could not honor it if, in fact, we voted for it.”

Board member Patrick Glotzbach also expressed his regret to the city and the fire department for not being able to help. “I've reviewed the financials,” he said. “I cannot find anywhere the financials would be available.”

After the meeting, Moore expressed his excitement about the new park. He said city leaders will start working on plans today and expects to have a public input session within a month.

“A hundred fourteen acres within a mile and a half of sixteen hundred residents in the city of Jeff, that's good news," he said.

But the mayor said he was concerned with the denial for fire assistance.

“I appreciate everything they're doing out here — all the road improvements, all the new jobs, that's great,” Moore said. “Do not forget one of the biggest priorities you have — public safety.”

Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick, who attended the meeting, said he's disheartened by the inability to provide adequate fire service to the area.

“We have [firefighters] out here that are sort of on an island, trying to get done what they can,” he said. “We're going to continue to work as hard as we can but we've got a resource problem out here without a doubt. But we'll continue down that road to see what we can do.”

Joe Hurt, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 558 said it's not only about resident and employee safety, but the safety of fire crews themselves.

“There's three firefighters at this firehouse,” he said, referring to Station No. 4. “It's very important that not only the public be safe but our firefighters have backup — backup is essential in firefighting. We need firefighters to help support our firefighters that are out here on their own.”

But the two said the union has been talking with state legislators, most recently this week, to look for other options, to allow different avenues for the TIF and LOIT money to be allocated toward public safety.

Some of the smaller industrial parks, Hedrick said, can be handled with the current level of service.

“[But] this is not an industrial park,” he said. “This is an industrial city.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The board also unanimously approved an intent to transfer land to the Town of Utica for a safety center and high-end residential development.

Aprile Rickert is the crime and courts reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2115. Follow her on Twitter: @Aperoll27.