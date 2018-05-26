Shark boy: Loveland kid raises, donates money to Newport Aquarium

Ryan Brubaker, 5, raised more than $200 for shark conservation at the Newport Aquarium (Newport Aquarium)

He's not Shark Boy but this Greater Cincinnati boy loves sharks!

5-year-old Ryan Brubaker sold popsicles door to door to raise money for shark conservation, the Newport Aquarium said.

Proving you're never too young to make a difference, Ryan raised more than $200 dollars, all of which he donated to the aquarium.

The Loveland family stopped by the Newport Aquarium so Ryan could thank Newport Aquarium Exhibits Team member Andrew Uhling for helping him conquer his fear of crossing the Shark Bridge last fall, the aquarium says.

Ryan donated the money to the WAVE Foundation, an independent, educational non-profit organization at the Newport Aquarium that was created to further efforts to educate the community about aquatic life.

While visiting the aquarium, Ryan got to feed Denver the loggerhead sea turtle, feed the sharks, and thank biologist Jen Hazeres, who took him on the VIP animal encounter behind the scenes.

