Driver found inside wrecked vehicle hours after accident

For at least five hours in the early parts of Saturday, a driver was stuck inside a wrecked vehicle on US-431.

Utica Fire Department Assistant Chief Daniel Matthews said the wreck happened sometime before 12 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of US-431. But the wrecked car wasn't seen until a farmer went to check on his fields early Saturday.

The Utica Fire Department along with the West Daviess County Fire department arrived to the accident at 5:15 a.m. The injured driver was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital, Matthews stated.

The condition of the driver, nor details regarding the wreck, were provided. We will update this email with new information when it is made available.

