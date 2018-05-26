Breckinridge Co. police searching for man, truck - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Breckinridge Co. police searching for man, truck

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
WEBSTER, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a truck and its driver in connection to a theft.

On March 25, 2018, police were called to a residence near Webster on Highway 2780 to investigate the theft of several agricultural items:  A yellow and green PTO driven garden tiller, a yellow three point hitch post hole auger and a six foot rake.

The truck is an older model maroon Mazda pickup truck without a license plate. 

The driver, a white male, was captured on a surveillance camera loading the tools into the bed of the pickup.

Anyone with information on the truck or its driver is asked to call the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at 270-756-2361 or their anonymous tip line at 270-580-8477.

