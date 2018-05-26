Breckinridge Co. police searching for man, truck

The call of the crash on Greenbelt Highway at Greenwood Road came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The call of the crash on Greenbelt Highway at Greenwood Road came in around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Anyone with information on the truck or its driver is asked to call the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at 270-756-2361 or their anonymous tip line at 270-580-8477.More >>
Anyone with information on the truck or its driver is asked to call the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at 270-756-2361 or their anonymous tip line at 270-580-8477.More >>
KSP confirmed that none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.More >>
KSP confirmed that none of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.More >>
The park will feature a lake, playground, hiking trails, shelter areas and restrooms. It will be more than twice the size of the largest park in Jeffersonville.More >>
The park will feature a lake, playground, hiking trails, shelter areas and restrooms. It will be more than twice the size of the largest park in Jeffersonville.More >>
Caretaker-veterans' work is an act of continued service to those who've served their country.More >>
Caretaker-veterans' work is an act of continued service to those who've served their country.More >>