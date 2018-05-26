Breckinridge Co. police searching for man, truck

The truck is an older model maroon Mazda. (Source: BCSO)

Breckinridge County police need the public's help identifying a truck and its driver. (Source: BCSO)

WEBSTER, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a truck and its driver in connection to a theft.

On March 25, 2018, police were called to a residence near Webster on Highway 2780 to investigate the theft of several agricultural items: A yellow and green PTO driven garden tiller, a yellow three point hitch post hole auger and a six foot rake.

The truck is an older model maroon Mazda pickup truck without a license plate.

The driver, a white male, was captured on a surveillance camera loading the tools into the bed of the pickup.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Anyone with information on the truck or its driver is asked to call the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office at 270-756-2361 or their anonymous tip line at 270-580-8477.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.