Louisville Metro pools open for the season

Louisville pools are open on Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)-- The four outdoor pools operated by Louisville Metro Parks opened for the season on Saturday.

Admission is $2 for children 13 and younger and $3 for ages 14 and over.

Photo identification is required for anyone age 9 or older; children 8 and under must be accompanied by a guardian 12 or older with photo identification.

Parks can make identification cards for children who need them for $4 per card; call (502) 897-9949 for details.

Parks pools will be open:

May 26, 27 & 28 - Memorial Day Weekend

From June 2 – August 4

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Horses help veterans connect, heal

+ New Ali Center exhibit transports visitors to Zanzibar

+ Restaurants complain Metro Council healthy meals ordinance overreaching

Pools will open with the following schedules:

Algonquin Park

1614 Cypress Street, 40210

502/772-7907

Open Daily: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. • Closed Tuesdays



Fairdale (Nelson Hornbeck Park)

709 Fairdale Road, 40118

502/361-8270

Open Daily: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. • Closed Mondays (but open Memorial Day)



Norton (Camp Taylor Memorial Park)

4201 Lee Avenue, 40213

502/451-0678

Open Daily: 11 a m.- 4 p m • Closed Thursdays



Sun Valley Park

6506 Bethany Lane, 40272

502/935-0302

Open Daily: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. • Closed Wednesdays



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.