Louisville Metro pools open for the season

By Sara Rivest, Multi Media Journalist
Louisville pools are open on Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Louisville pools are open on Memorial Day weekend. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)-- The four outdoor pools operated by Louisville Metro Parks opened for the season on Saturday.

Admission is $2 for children 13 and younger and $3 for ages 14 and over.

Photo identification is required for anyone age 9 or older; children 8 and under must be accompanied by a guardian 12 or older with photo identification.

Parks can make identification cards for children who need them for $4 per card; call (502) 897-9949 for details.

Parks pools will be open:   

  • May 26, 27 & 28 - Memorial Day Weekend
  • From June 2 – August 4

Pools will open with the following schedules:

Algonquin Park 
1614 Cypress Street, 40210 
502/772-7907 
Open Daily: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. • Closed Tuesdays

Fairdale (Nelson Hornbeck Park) 
709 Fairdale Road, 40118 
502/361-8270 
Open Daily: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. • Closed Mondays (but open Memorial Day)

Norton (Camp Taylor Memorial Park) 
4201 Lee Avenue, 40213 
502/451-0678 
Open Daily: 11 a m.- 4 p m  • Closed Thursdays

Sun Valley Park 
6506 Bethany Lane, 40272 
502/935-0302 
Open Daily: 1 p.m.  - 6 p.m. • Closed Wednesdays  

