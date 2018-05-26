Semenya wins Prefontaine 800 in world's best time this year

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - South Africa's Caster Semenya set a meet record in the 800 meters at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday while controversy swirls about a rule that could limit her from competing at the distance.

Semenya defended her title in the event in 1 minute, 55.92 seconds, setting a meet record as well as the top mark in the world this year. American Ajee Wilson was second in 1:56.86.

Semenya is the two-time Olympic and three-time world champion in the 800. But she could be impacted in the future by a new rule that has drawn criticism.

The IAAF, track and field's international governing body, announced last month that starting on Nov. 1 it will limit entry for all international events from 400 meters through the mile to women with testosterone levels below a specified level.

South Africa has said it may challenge the hyperandrogenism rule in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

