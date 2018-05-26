F1's showcase Monaco GP kicks off motorsports' busiest day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

F1's showcase Monaco GP kicks off motorsports' busiest day

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates after setting a pole position during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 26, 2018. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia celebrates after setting a pole position during the qualifying session at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Saturday, May 26, 2018. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday.
(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, center, of Australia celebrates after setting a pole position with second placed Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, left, of Germany and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain durin... (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, center, of Australia celebrates after setting a pole position with second placed Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, left, of Germany and third placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain durin...
(AP Photo/AJ Mast). Danica Patrick pauses in the the pit area following the final practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 25, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast). Danica Patrick pauses in the the pit area following the final practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 25, 2018.
(AP Photo/AJ Mast). Danica Patrick, right, leaves the pit area following the final practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 25, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast). Danica Patrick, right, leaves the pit area following the final practice session for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Friday, May 25, 2018.
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Kyle Busch waits in Victory Lane after winning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Kyle Busch waits in Victory Lane after winning the pole position for the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 24, 2018.

By The Associated Press

One of the busiest days in motorsports has arrived.

The Formula One series kicks things off with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. With its sparkling harbor and Champagne-swilling fans watching from huge yachts, it is the jewel in the F1 calendar. After a difficult start to his title defense, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has won the past two races and leads Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by 17 points.

But Hamilton starts from third place on the grid behind Vettel and Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo took pole position in fine style, while his teammate Max Verstappen starts from the back after crashing before qualifying even started.

The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 sees the career finale of Danica Patrick at the biggest race on the IndyCar calendar. She has stolen the spotlight for "The Great American Race" - but Helio Castroneves is chasing a record-tying fourth victory in the twilight of his IndyCar career.

NASCAR wraps things up Sunday night with one of its biggest races of the year, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Kyle Busch has won a Cup points race at every track on the NASCAR circuit except Charlotte. But he has positioned himself to fill that void by taking pole in the No. 18 Toyota.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • House hopefuls draw on Trump's refusal to reveal tax returns

    House hopefuls draw on Trump's refusal to reveal tax returns

    Saturday, May 26 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 15:53:46 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-26 23:46:57 GMT
    (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this May 6, 2018 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown, center, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., greets walkers at the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane, Wash. Preside...(Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this May 6, 2018 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown, center, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., greets walkers at the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane, Wash. Preside...
    House hopefuls releasing tax returns break with norms, capitalize on Trump's refusal to show his.More >>
    House hopefuls releasing tax returns break with norms, capitalize on Trump's refusal to show his.More >>

  • Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

    Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

    Saturday, May 26 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-05-26 18:14:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-26 23:46:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

    The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

    More >>

    The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-05-26 23:46:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly