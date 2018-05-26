Lee tops LPGA event in Michigan; pregnant Lewis tied for 2nd - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lee tops LPGA event in Michigan; pregnant Lewis tied for 2nd

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Minjee Lee, of Australia, acknowledges the gallery after her birdie putt on the 15th green during the third round of the LPGA Volvik Championship golf tournament at the Travis Pointe Country Club Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Ann...
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship, with Stacy Lewis tied for second playing five months' pregnant.

Lee capped a bogey-free third round with a birdie on No. 18 to get to 12 under, and the Australian standout will try to celebrate her birthday with her first victory of the year. She turns 22 on Sunday.

Lewis (67) birdied five of the last six holes to match In-Kyung Kim (67), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69) and Lindy Duncan (69) at 10 under. There were nine players within three strokes of Lee.

Play was interrupted for about two hours by a weather delay, but everyone was able to finish.

Lee lost this tournament by one stroke last year.

