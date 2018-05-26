'He never lost his positive spirit': LMPD Officer loses battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former Louisville Metro Police Officer Steve Wise passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Officer Wise was well known in the community for his wit and commitment to making the world a better place -- one joke at a time. He was a long time officer and worked off-duty with the Louisville Bats for more than 15 years.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fallen officer Jason Ellis honored 5 years after death

+ Plaque for fallen Kentucky Highway Patrol officers unveiled

+ Fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman honored in DC

Today, family, friends and colleagues of Officer Wise held a moment of silence from Germantown to LMPD and at Slugger Field. All mourned a friend, an officer and a fan.

"Steve always wanted to make people feel better and that was pretty remarkable too. You take that courage and wanting to make the world a better place by making people feel better, you've got a pretty remarkable man," Louisville Metro Police Department Sergeant Tim Stokes said.

The man in blue "never met a stranger", a Facebook post from the Louisville Police Pipes and Drums said.

A Facebook message from the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said Officer Wise had battled cancer for the last two years. Throughout, he never lost his sense of humor, calling himself "Chemo-Sabe" and continuing to work on days he could, the LMPF post said.

Each day he worked, he would write a positive, inspirational message on the training board and never let his diagnosis bring him down. He was 'a rare gem who never lost his positive spirit.'

"Steve was a long time member of our Bats family for over 15 years. His persona around the Louisville Slugger Field was one that never met a stranger, and would always make you laugh or smile," Louisville Bats Vice President of Operations Scott Shoemaker Sr. said.

"He was a 'truly' a member of our team, that would do anything for anyone no matter who they were or nor matter what it was, and no matter when it was. He will truly be missed, but we know he is in a better place and no longer suffering."

In a message on Facebook, the LMPF said: "There wasn't a person around who didn't love Steve. Please keep his wife Lynn and the entire Wise family in your thoughts and prayers."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.