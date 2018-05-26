LEADING OFF: Trout trots at Yankee Stadium, NL East stout - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LEADING OFF: Trout trots at Yankee Stadium, NL East stout

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York.
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Williams, right, is congratulated by Jorge Alfaro after hitting a solo-home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Biagini during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Philadelph... (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Williams, right, is congratulated by Jorge Alfaro after hitting a solo-home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Biagini during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Philadelph...

By The Associated Press

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

FISH STICK

Mike Trout tries to homer in his fourth straight game when the Los Angeles Angels play their series finale at Yankee Stadium. The two-time MVP is coming off his first career game with four extra-base hits - and first five-hit performance - on Saturday night. He will face New York righty Masahiro Tanaka (5-2, 4.95 ERA), who has a 1.60 ERA in five lifetime starts against the Angels.

Tanaka was initially lined up to pitch against Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani, but the two-way rookie sensation was pushed back to manage his workload. Instead, it will be Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.31) getting the ball for Los Angeles on his 30th birthday. Richards is 0-4 with an 8.10 ERA in six career games, five starts, against the Yankees. They tagged him for a season-high nine runs - five earned - over 1 2/3 innings in an 11-1 loss to Tanaka at home on April 28.

NL MOST

The defending NL East champion Washington Nationals are 28-22 through 50 games and still stuck in third place in the surprisingly stout division. The division leaders? The Philadelphia Phillies, who haven't led this late in a season since 2011, when they won 102 games. The Nats clinched what was dubbed the NL "Least" in early September last year, but this year there are four teams above .500 on Memorial Day weekend, including the second-place Braves and fourth-place Mets. Stephen Strasburg starts as Washington tries for a sweep in Miami.

COLE FUELED

Gerrit Cole looks to keep up his dominance during his first season with Houston. The right-hander (5-1, 1.86 ERA) has struck out 101 in 67 2/3 innings going into this start against Trevor Bauer and host Cleveland.

SUPER START

Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas (6-0, 2.24) has excelled since returning from a three-season stint in Japan. The 29-year-old threw his first career shutout in his last start against Kansas City, and aims to duplicate that success when he faces Pittsburgh at PNC Park. Jameson Taillon (2-4, 4.56) will look for his first win since April 9. He is 0-4 with a 5.83 ERA in his last eight starts for the Pirates.

MAYBE

Tigers star Miguel Cabrera could return after missing more than three weeks. The first baseman has been out since May 4 because of a strained right hamstring. Detroit takes on the White Sox at Comerica Park.

HAM IT UP

Royals righty Jason Hammel faces Rangers lefty Cole Hamels in Texas. Hamels (3-4, 3.38) has won his last two starts, allowing just five hits in 13 innings against the Astros and Yankees. Hammel (1-5, 5.70) pitched well vs. St. Louis in his previous start to post his first win of the year.

