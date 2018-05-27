Louisville City FC wins at Cincinnati

( USL Release ) CINCINNATI – Louisville City FC scored in either half to move to the top of the Eastern Conference standings after a 2-0 victory against FC Cincinnati before a crowd of 26,495 fans at Nippert Stadium on Saturday night. City FC opened the game brightly and took the lead in the 15th minute after Magnus Rasmussen was brought down near the top of the penalty area. Cameron Lancaster stepped up and curled his finish into the left corner of the net to put the visitors ahead. Louisville continued to create the better chances in the first half as both Ilija Ilic and Kyle Smith sent opportunities off target before the halftime break. The second half opened more chippily, but Cincinnati started to find more headway in the attacking third and almost equalized in the 67th minute when a cross from the right by Corben Bone was headed just wide of the left post by Emery Welshman. Louisville doubled its advantage with 16 minutes to go, however, as a shot from the top of the penalty area by George Davis IV took a wicked deflection that saw it loop over FCC goalkeeper Evan Newton and into the net. Cincinnati’s Dekel Keinan headed just wide of the right post shortly after as the hosts tried to mount a comeback, while Newton made a fine save to keep FCC’s deficit at two goals with a great save to keep out a free kick by Oscar Jimenez, but Louisville would walk away with its second victory at Nippert Stadium and regular-season bragging rights between the two rivals.