Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff Department searching for hit-and-run driver

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver.

Around 3:45 a.m, the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department responded to the scene of a hit-and-run on US 421 between Old SR 62 and the roundabout in the northbound lane, according to a Facebook post.

Deputies found a bicyclist who had been hit. The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the Facebook post explained.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department 812-265-2648 and speak with Deputy Brad Demaree or Det. Yancy Denning.

