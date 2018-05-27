One dead after Owensboro crash; driver facing charges

One person is dead and another is facing charges after a crash in Owensboro.

Police say the single-vehicle wreck happened early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of the Wendell Ford Expy.

We're told an SUV, driven by 26-year-old Anthony Ehram, of Owensboro, was heading west on the expressway when it went through the median and slammed into a guardrail. The vehicle went over the guardrail and slid down an embankment.

A male passenger was thrown from the SUV in the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Two other passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ehram was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries and then arrested and taken to jail. He is facing charges of manslaughter, DUI and wanton endangerment.

We'll keep you updated.

