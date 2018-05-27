75 years later, 'forgotten' WWII battle haunts soldiers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

75 years later, 'forgotten' WWII battle haunts soldiers

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w... (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...
(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran Joseph Sasser, of Carthage, Miss., attends a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the May 1943... (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran Joseph Sasser, of Carthage, Miss., attends a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the May 1943...
(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran Joseph Sasser, of Carthage, Miss., attends a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the May 1943... (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran Joseph Sasser, of Carthage, Miss., attends a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the May 1943...
(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran William Roy Dover, of Haleyville, Ala., speaks at a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the M... (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veteran William Roy Dover, of Haleyville, Ala., speaks at a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover was an American soldier who took part in the M...
(AP Photo/File). FILE - In this June 1943 file photo, a U.S. squad armed with guns and hand grenades close in on Japanese holdouts entrenched in dugouts during World War II on Attu Island, part of the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. May 30, 2018 will mark ... (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this June 1943 file photo, a U.S. squad armed with guns and hand grenades close in on Japanese holdouts entrenched in dugouts during World War II on Attu Island, part of the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. May 30, 2018 will mark ...

By MARK THIESSEN and MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The only World War II battle fought on North American soil was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

Japan had invaded both Attu and Kiska islands in 1942.

American forces began the 19-day campaign to reclaim Attu in May 1943. It is known as the forgotten battle of World War II.

American forces reclaimed the island May 30, 1943. But the deciding battle started a day earlier when dwindling Japanese forces staged a last-ditch attack on American forces at Engineer Hill. About 200 of the soldiers died, and another 500 Japanese forces committed suicide rather than being taken prisoner.

In the end, about 2,500 Japanese died on Attu Island, and only 28 were taken as POWs. About 550 American forces were killed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

    Amid anti-immigrant sentiment, some Spanish speakers wary

    Saturday, May 26 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-05-26 18:14:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:17:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

    The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

    More >>

    The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:17:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with $83.3M

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:44 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:15:33 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly