Disaster Recovery Center to open for 3 days in Madison, IN

Anyone who needs assistance can call the Red Cross Client Hotline at 502-561-3757. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Maira Ansari)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For three days, a Disaster Recovery Center will be open in Madison to assist Indiana flood survivors.

From Tuesday, May 29 to Thursday, May 31, the DRC will be open to offer relief support to both individuals and business owners. Their hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the State of Indiana will provide assistance to anyone filling out their applications or updating their status.

Registration is required to receive assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering federal disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters.

Register with FEMA in the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS).

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

Download the FEMA App and apply.

Find an open DRC near you at www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service, (TTY) 800-462-7585. Helpline numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. DRC information is also available on the FEMA App.

