Clerk pistol-whipped by suspect during Owensboro robbery

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station.

The robbery happened late Saturday night at the Quality Quick on Frederica.

Police say a man walked in, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

We're told the clerk was also pistol-whipped by the suspect during the incident and sustained minor injuries.

If you know anything about what happened, call Owensboro police.

