Red Sox RF Betts scratched with left side tightness - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Red Sox RF Betts scratched with left side tightness

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates with J.D. Martinez (28) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning of an inter-league baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Bost... (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates with J.D. Martinez (28) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning of an inter-league baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Bost...
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, Friday, May 25, 2018, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) - Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch with left side tightness for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Betts entered the day leading the major leagues with a .359 average and was tied in homers with the Angels' Mike Trout with 17. Betts also has 37 RBIs.

With Betts out, Boston manager Alex Cora moved Andrew Benintendi to the leadoff spot and shifted him from left to center. He moved Jackie Bradley Jr. from center to right and inserted Blake Swihart in left field.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:54:44 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:44:54 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Legal hurdles may make Weinstein's prosecution an exception

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:23 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:45:05 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

    Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-05-27 13:44:14 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:44:49 GMT
    (Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...
    Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.More >>
    Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly