Married couple arrested in connection with Ohio Co. burglary

An Ohio County couple is behind bars on burglary charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on Placid Lane in Beaver Dam Saturday morning.

The suspects had already left when the troopers got there, but witnesses were able to give information about them. A short time later, troopers saw a suspicious vehicle on Lee Road that matched the one seen earlier by the witnesses.

Troopers did a traffic stop and arrested 49-year-old Ronald S. Hall and 46-year-old Katie Hall, a married couple from Cromwell.

All the reported stolen property was recovered and returned.

