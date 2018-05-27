Married couple arrested in connection with Ohio Co. burglary - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Married couple arrested in connection with Ohio Co. burglary

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Katie Hall, 46. (Ohio Co. Detention Center) Katie Hall, 46. (Ohio Co. Detention Center)
Ronald s. Hall, 49. (Ohio Co. Detention Center) Ronald s. Hall, 49. (Ohio Co. Detention Center)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Ohio County couple is behind bars on burglary charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home on Placid Lane in Beaver Dam Saturday morning.

The suspects had already left when the troopers got there, but witnesses were able to give information about them. A short time later, troopers saw a suspicious vehicle on Lee Road that matched the one seen earlier by the witnesses.

Troopers did a traffic stop and arrested 49-year-old Ronald S. Hall and 46-year-old Katie Hall, a married couple from Cromwell.

All the reported stolen property was recovered and returned.

