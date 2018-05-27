More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An online fundraiser has surpassed its $55,000 goal for a suburban Indianapolis teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student.

A local high school student launched the GoFundMe effort for science teacher Jason Seaman. Officials say the 29-year-old former college football player was shot three times Friday as he tackled the shooter inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School.

By Sunday afternoon, more than $55,000 had been raised through the fundraiser. Donations ranged from $10 to over $3,000.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman ran toward the bullets as students sought cover during Friday's attack.

Seaman was released from an Indianapolis hospital Saturday. The only other person shot, student Ella Whistler, was in critical but stable condition.

Authorities haven't release the shooter's name.

