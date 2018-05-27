Developing: Boat exploded at Lake Barkley

A boat has exploded at Lake Barkley.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the Green Turtle Bay area near the fuel pumps.

Our own Evan Gorman was on another boat in the marina and was the first to call 911.

Evan says it doesn't sound like anyone was killed, although we are still working to find out more about injuries.

Witnesses say the boat came up out of the water, flipped, and went back in. They say once it took on water, it caught fire and sank.

"We had just kind of gotten up for the day, sitting around talking to each other, relaxing and just all of a sudden you heard this loud explosion unlike anything I've ever heard," said Evan. "We just watched a fire works show last night, a really nice show at a different marina, but what we heard this morning doesn't even compare at all to what we heard."

We are still working to get more information.

Absolutely heartbreaking this holiday weekend. A boat just exploded at Green Turtle Bay Marina. Was sitting on the front of my aunt and uncle’s boat in the marina when we heard it. Emergency crews pulled up minutes ago. Saw one person being pulled off. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/cm7Kkbo97K — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) May 27, 2018

