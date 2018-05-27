Near record heat causes trouble for Indy 500 drivers, fans

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Scores of fans sought treatment Sunday during one of the hottest races in the history of the Indianapolis 500.

The temperature hit 91 degrees, matching the 2012 race for the second-hottest race day temperature. The hottest was 92 in 1937.

With the unseasonably hot, humid weather, a steady stream of ambulances and golf carts took overheated fans to the infield medical center. Others scrambled for shade anywhere they could find it - under balconies and under trees at the sprawling Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Drivers felt it, too. They struggled with the cars' handling and tire wear as seven crashes took out a slew of fan favorites, including three-time winner Helio Castroneves, retiring Danica Patrick and 2013 race winner Tony Kanaan.

