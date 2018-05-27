Car crash leaves several injured, Shepherdsville Road at East Indian Trail closed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several people have been injured and all lanes of Shepherdsville Road at East Indian Trail are blocked due to a car accident, Metrosafe said.

A call came in around 3:55 p.m. of a car crash involving two vehicles at Shepherdsville Road and East Indian Trail, according to Metrosafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Metrosafe said several people were transported to UofL Hospital with critical injuries. The exact number of people injured was not yet available.

Officials estimated the lane closures would last for approximately two hours.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.