Travelers to face high gas prices, tax changes throughout summer travel season

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A common misconception is that fishing is all about catching fish.

Sometimes you do, but, other times, you end up empty handed with only new stories, told by friends or family, to come home with.

Those tales from times spent outdoors are something campers say they're accumulating too.

"Good friends and best friends, they're family," camper Marcelia Young said. "That's how I look at everybody that's with us. They're my family."

Young said that family has been growing.

Several new campers are hanging out with her group this year at Guist Creek Marina and Campground.

"This campground has grown a lot," Young said.

A 2018 Kampground of America report states that six million new households have become camping households since 2014, but a lot of different factors are impacting how they spend their time over Memorial Day Weekend.

"Now, when it's three dollars a gallon, people want to stay closer to home," campsite manager Eddie Meeks said. "You can come out and cook and have a good weekend with the family. You didn't have to drive 200 miles to get here."

According to AAA, gas prices are the highest they've been for the weekend in four years.

Young is camping only about ten miles from where she lives, but don't tell her she's not roughing it.

"We're away from home," Young said. "Everybody thinks were like camping in our backyard. It doesn't matter, we're camping."

The Kentucky revenue bill, passed by the state legislature last session, also places a new six percent sales tax on some services, not previously taxed, that may affect travelers using RV campgrounds and pet boarding, come the Fourth of July holiday when

Young plans to return.

But, in the end, for some, it would take a lot more to spoil their plans.

"It don't get no better than this, in my eyes," Young said, relaxing in front of her RV.

Meeks said visitors at the campground also provide an added boost to local tourism.

The site is operated by the Shelby County Industrial Foundation.

Meeks said he's not sure how the revenue bill will impact the business.

