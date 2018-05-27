Indians rally for wild 10-9 win over Astros

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock walks off the field after giving up a winning solo home run to Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen in the 14th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Cleveland.

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen watches his winning solo home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Brad Peacock in the 14th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Cleveland.

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Rookie Greg Allen homered on Brad Peacock's first pitch in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Indians stunned the Houston Astros 10-9 on Sunday.

Allen's first homer of the season landed in the seats in right and triggered a wild celebration for the Indians, who rallied twice to overcome another impressive performance for Jose Altuve.

Cleveland scored five runs in the ninth. Michael Brantley's two-out RBI single off Hector Rondon tied it at 8.

Evan Gattis' two-out homer off Dan Otero (1-1) gave Houston a 9-8 lead in the 13th, but Yonder Alonso responded with a leadoff drive against Collin McHugh in the bottom half.

Peacock (1-2) got the loss on the only pitch he threw.

Houston wasted a stellar day for Altuve, who had four hits and drove in two runs. The reigning AL MVP had a streak of 10 consecutive hits, breaking his own club record, before he lined out to center in the ninth.

The Astros trailed 3-2 before Altuve's tying RBI single in the eighth. Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel followed with run-scoring singles before Gattis made it 8-3 with a three-run shot to center.

The late offensive eruption upstaged the anticipated pitching matchup of former UCLA teammates Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer.

Jose Ramirez sparked Cleveland's big ninth with a leadoff double against Ken Giles, capping a 17-pitch battle. Singles for Edwin Encarnacion, Alonso, Jason Kipnis and pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez then trimmed Houston's lead to 8-6.

Rondon then replaced Will Harris and retired Allen on a liner to left for the second out. But Lindor and Brantley delivered consecutive singles, tying the game.

First baseman Gurriel finally robbed Ramirez of a game-winning hit with a diving catch of his line drive near the line, ending the inning.

Brantley also extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a leadoff single in the third. Ramirez, Alonso, Kipnis and Allen also had two hits apiece.

Cole and Bauer met for the first time since they were selected in the first round of the 2011 draft. They reportedly had a strained relationship in college, but each of the right-handers has enjoyed success in the majors.

Cole's first warmup pitch went back to the screen, but he allowed three runs in seven innings.

Bauer struck out a season-high 13 in 7 1/3 innings, but was charged with four runs. He was pulled with two on in the eighth after throwing a career-high 127 pitches, but Cleveland's bullpen faltered from there.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch was ejected in the sixth inning by home plate umpire Tony Randazzo with a 3-0 count on Altuve. After coming on the field to argue with Randazzo, Hinch pointed toward Bauer several times before leaving the field.

Altuve doubled on Bauer's next pitch, cutting Cleveland's lead to 3-2.

Bauer started a controversy a few weeks ago when he questioned on Twitter how Astros pitchers have been able to improve the movement on their pitches. Bauer later told reporters he never accused them of cheating.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (6-2, 1.08 ERA) faces Yankees RHP Domingo German (0-2, 5.59 ERA) on Monday.

Indians: RHP Adam Plutko (2-0, 2.03 ERA) takes on White Sox RHP Dylan Covey (1-1, 3.46 ERA) on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.