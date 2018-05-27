Crash closes I-71/75 Southbound in Northern KY; Traffic diverted to I-275

Crash closes I-71/75 Southbound in Northern KY; Traffic diverted - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
A crash on I-75/71 Southbound near Erlanger is blocking all three lanes of the highway. (GoKY) A crash on I-75/71 Southbound near Erlanger is blocking all three lanes of the highway. (GoKY)
ERLANGER, KY (FOX19) -

A Northern Kentucky interstate has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes Sunday evening.

The crash on I-71/75 Southbound at I-275 sent one person to St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood.

