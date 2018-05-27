Parklands Bike Park reopens for summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Warm weather in WAVE Country calls for the opening of the Silo Center Bike Park in Turkey Run Park at the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., the Parklands Bike Park reopened. The Silo Center Bike Park first opened to the public last fall and closed for the coldest portion of the year to protect the trail.

Riders can find flow trails, a skills loop and pump tracks, all suited to the level of the riders. Those out bright and early on Sunday morning said that the bike trail is one of their favorite parts of the park.

"This is probably one of our favorite places to ride in the city. It's got a little bit of everything especially with the mountain bike part open up now. So if you're a little more technical and like the stunts and the jumps, that's the place for you," bike rider Shannon Wells said.

The park is free and open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset.

