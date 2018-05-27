Suspicious device found in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An investigation has been opened after a suspicious device was found on Sunday afternoon in Henry County, the Kentucky State Police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., a suspicious device was found outside the Pilot truck stop in the 200 block of Pendleton Road, KSP trooper Steven Dykes confirmed.

An employee of the Pilot Travel Center found the device and brought it inside. The device was deemed a "legitimate threat" and the store was evacuated for approximately three hours while the device was rendered safe, KSP said.

The truck stop reopened around 5:30 p.m.

The FBI and LMPD assisted KSP with the investigation.

KSP did not yet have any suspects in the investigation, but said they are interviewing all current and former employees. No injuries were reported.

No other information was released due to the ongoing investigation.

