Abbey Road on the River boosts downtown business

Abbey Road on the River continues through Memorial Day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Around 20,000 people are expected to attended the Abbey Road on the River music festival over Memorial Day weekend.

A record 8,000 people came out Saturday alone.

Local businesses hope to show travelers stopping through town all the great things the city has to offer.

“It’s just bringing so many people to our area who have never been to our area and the main reason is because they love The Beatles,” Luanne Mattson with SoIn Tourism said.

The sounds of the 60s bringing in music lovers from all over the country.

”We’ve had a lot of travelers,” Maddie Garner, Assistant Manager of Pearl St. Treats, said. “We’ve just been getting a lot of business from it.”

Garner says they’ve increased staff over the weekend to accommodate all the customers.

It’s a similar story across the street at Parlour.

“This is one of the weekends that we do our biggest business of the year so as far as staffing we just staff up as much as we can everybody’s on board and having a good time,” said Amy Sabin, front of house manager.

Diana Trapnell came from Oregon just for the festival.

“I love this area,” Trapnell said. “I want to retire here. I love this festival. I love you people, you’re all so friendly.”

Those in the city are hoping the buzz around Jeffersonville sticks around for the rest of the year.

“I’m just so grateful that everybody’s taking the opportunity to see what we’ve got,” Mayor Mike Moore said. “I’m sure they’ll be back and it appears they’re spending money, which is a bonus.”

The festival continues through Monday. For more information, click here .

