Henderson prepares for Memorial Day

The City of Henderson is hosting its 72nd-annual Memorial Day service by placing crosses in Central Park.

Cities all around the Tri-State will hold parades and put out flags while the citizens have their fair share of cookouts, but in Henderson, the city goes the extra mile to remember military members who have died.

5,300 crosses were placed in the ground to commemorate the veterans of Henderson County that lost their lives in the armed forces.

"I'd hate to see them ever give this up. I know someday they'll probably have to but until they do I hope they can keep it up," said Glenda Hall.

Hall says that she's lived in a military household all her life. Now her father, brothers, and late husband all have a cross placed somewhere on the lawn.

"It's just an honor that we have our men, each one of our veterans in Henderson, they've got a mark here with their name on it. It's special," Hall said.

The city will host its Memorial Day service Monday morning at Central Park beginning at 10:00 a.m..

