Civil rights leader Tom Moffett dies at age 94

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Civil rights leader Tom Moffett has died, community sources confirmed.

He was 94 years old.

Moffett was an outspoken voice and fighter for social justice.

He was a pastor for years at the Presbyterian Church, which was an integrated congregation during the civil rights era. Moffett stayed active in his cause.

At meetings, at rallies, at protests, the Christian Care Louisville resident has proven himself to be one of Kentucky’s most consistent social justice champions. - Christian Care Communities

Moffett was awarded the Third Annual Gold Standard Award for Optimal Aging three years ago by Mayor Greg Fischer, Christian Care Communities said.

The outspoken activist, who had been an advocate for social justice since the 1960s, wasn't afraid "...to speak out on issues such as racism, police brutality, health care, equal rights, peace over war and the needs of youth and children."

The Kentucky Commission of Human Rights named Moffett to the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Mr. Moffett is a longtime member of the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. He has supported boycotts by the Justice Resource Center in Louisville and has fought racism, sexism and police misconduct. He is a writer and historian who has sought to educate others about oppression and discrimination. - Kentucky Commission of Human Rights

