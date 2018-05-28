Child drowns while playing in Rolling Fork River

NEW HAVEN, KY (WAVE) - A child has drowned while playing in a river in Nelson County.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Nelson County Coroner's Office said a 10-year-old boy, who was from New Haven, was playing in the Rolling Fork River with friends when something went wrong.

He drowned before anyone had a chance to get to him.

The child's name has been withheld until all family can be notified.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.