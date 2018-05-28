The Latest: Azarenka loses in 1st round at French Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Azarenka loses in 1st round at French Open

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this y... (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this y...
PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Former top-ranked player Victoria Azarenka has bowed out of the French Open in the first round, beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Katerina Siniakova.

Azarenka, a semifinalist in Paris five years ago, is currently ranked 84th after giving birth to a son in December 2016.

After a poor clay-court campaign punctuated by early exits in Madrid and Rome, the two-time Grand Slam champion was unable to turn things around against the 54th-ranked Siniakova.

She hit 38 unforced errors on the remote Court 18.

___

11:35 a.m.

Lucky loser Marco Trungelliti of Argentina has replaced Nick Kyrgios in the main draw of the French Open.

The 21st-seeded Kyrgios pulled out with an injured right elbow on Sunday.

Trungelliti will play Bernard Tomic in the first round.

___

10:35 a.m.

Rafael Nadal headlines the second day at the French Open, beginning his bid for an 11th title at Roland Garros.

The "King of Clay" is 79-2 in Paris and is the title favorite again. He has lost only one match on his favorite surface this season, claiming titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome.

The top-ranked Spaniard faces Simone Bolelli of Italy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem, the only player to beat Nadal this season on clay, is also on the day's busy program, taking on Ilya Ivashka of Belarus on Court 1.

Former champion Novak Djokovic, the No. 20 seed, is up against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

In women's play, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki takes on American Danielle Collins, while two-time champion Maria Sharapova faces Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.

___

