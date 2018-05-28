Thousands of flags honor fallen heroes at Waterfront Park

Volunteers started setting up the flags around noon on Saturday, organizing them to spell out "USA" from overhead. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 15,000 flags were placed onto the Great Lawn of the Waterfront Park for Memorial Day weekend, to honor the lives of the men and women who gave their lives serving in the line of duty.

Volunteers started setting up the flags around noon on Saturday, organizing them to spell out "USA" from overhead. The event went on until the evening once all the flags were in place.

The event was organized by Flags4Vets, a national non-profit organization that places flags all over the country onto graves of US veterans.

The flags will be on display at the Great Lawn until Tuesday.

