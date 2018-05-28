Memorial, enshrinement ceremony at Patriots Peace Memorial - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Memorial, enshrinement ceremony at Patriots Peace Memorial

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Patriots Peace Memorial (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A memorial and enshrinement ceremony was held Monday at the Patriots Peace Memorial on Upper River Road in Louisville, Kentucky.

During the ceremony glass bricks bearing the names of military members who have fallen were presented to family members for installation in the memorial.

