Investigators confirm pipe bomb found at Pendleton gas station

HENRY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - An improvised explosive device was found at a Pendleton gas station, and people nearby want to know what happened.

Kentucky State Police said the device was found outside the Pilot Travel Center at 205 Pendleton Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday by an employee, and the employee took it inside.

A KSP spokesperson said the device was deemed a "legitimate threat" and the store was evacuated. Police, including KSP, FBI and Louisville Metro Police Department responded.

The device was rendered safe about three hours later, and the gas station re-opened for business a short time later, according to KSP.

On Monday, investigators said the device appeared to be a six-inch pipe bomb.

Pilot issued a statement to WAVE 3 News on Monday:

"The safety and well-being of our Team Members and Guests is always our main concern.

As this is an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with local authorities who are investigating what happened at our Pilot Travel Center located at 205 Pendleton Road in Pendleton, Kentucky.

Pilot Flying J is cooperating fully with the local officials, and any further inquiries should be directed to the proper authorities."

KSP did not have any suspects in the investigation, but said it is interviewing all current and former employees. KSP said it is investigating the device as a weapon of mass destruction.

No injuries were reported.

People who work at nearby businesses said the scene on Sunday was frightening and they were worried about their safety.

