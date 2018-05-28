Tennessee man killed in crash involving semi in Kentucky

A Tennessee man was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Kentucky on Sunday night.

The wreck happened at the intersection of New Gallatin Road and Franklin Road in Scottsville, KY, just after 9 p.m.

According to Kentucky State Police, Danny Harless failed to yield at a traffic light and drove his 2000 GMC pickup truck into the path of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the semi reportedly had the green light.

Police said Harless was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The 51-year-old from Bethpage, TN, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to KSP, the driver of the semi was not injured.

KSP is handling the investigation, which is still ongoing.

