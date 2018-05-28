Baffert is back in Louisville to check up on Justify

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Bob Baffert was back in Louisville on Monday morning, checking up on Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Justify.

"Yeah I just wanted to see, I hadn't seen him in a week, so I liked his flesh," Baffert said. "He looked good, he's holding it well. He's moving really well. He's hitting the ground really well, he's just, you can tell that the rider has his hands full and so you know it's day by day with these horses and you hope that everyday is like that cause it can change, so, but right now, I'd say I feel really good about it."

Justify will attempt to become just the 13th Triple Crown winner in horse racing history by winning the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

Baffert has now trained five horses to wins in the Derby and Preakness, but only American Pharoah, in 2015, was able to complete the triple.

"We're still training. We don't train scared," Baffert said. "He has to go a mile and a half and I want to make sure that when I throw Mike Smith on his back that he has a full tank of gas and that the horse is ready, cause if he's not ready, it doesn't matter what Mike does. It's up to us to give him his best chance."

Justify could work on Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs. He is expected to ship to New York a week from Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News and NBC are your exclusive home for live coverage of Belmont Stakes 150. Post time for the race is set for 6:46 p.m.

