Cats left out of NCAA baseball tournament

Lexington, Kentucky (WAVE) - Despite a 34-22 record and an RPI of 30, UK baseball was left out of the 64 team field for the NCAA baseball tournament.

Selection committee chair Ray Tanner blamed the slight on the Cats Southeastern Conference record.

"There are some metrics that we look at in the selection room and one is sub .500 against conference competition and there's only one team in the field that is sub .500 against conference competition," Tanner said. "It was a glaring weakness against Kentucky. They were tied for the 10 seed going into the SEC Tournament, four games under .500, unfortunately they lost their opener, made them five games under. They have a tremendous team, but that is a trend that we're looking at."

