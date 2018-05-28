IU is headed to Austin, Texas in NCAA Baseball tournament

Louisville, Kentucky (WAVE) - Indiana will begin play in the 2018 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the #2 seed in the Austin Regional.
The Hoosiers (38-17) open the double elimination regional against #3 seed Texas A&M (39-20) on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Texas, 37-20, is the host and top seed in the regional. Texas Southern, 27-26, is the #4 seed.
