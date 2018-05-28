Hit-and-run suspect turns himself in following crash that killed teen bicyclist

Nicholas Griffin turned himself in on Sunday following the deadly hit-and-run crash. (Source: Jefferson County (IN) Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A driver believed to have struck and killed a bicyclist over the weekend has turned himself in.

Early Sunday morning, the Jefferson County (IN) Sheriffs Department responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 421 near Old State Route 62.

When they arrived, deputies found the bicyclist unresponsive and lying in the road. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. He was identified as 18-year-old Grant Adams, of Madison.

Later Sunday, Nicholas A. Griffin, 25, turned himself in at the sheriff's office. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in death. A toxicology report is pending, and other charges are possible.

The sheriff's office posted about the arrest on its Facebook page Monday.

