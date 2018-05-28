I-69 lane restrictions near Webster-Henderson Co. line start Wednesday

Work is expected to start Tuesday, with lane restrictions starting Wednesday (WFIE).

A traffic alert in Webster County.

KYTC says to expect lane restrictions on Tuesday along a section of I-69. Crews will be doing milling and paving work between the Webster-Henderson County line and the Sebree exit.



